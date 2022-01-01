Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribbys Chicken Sandwich Combination Meal$9.99
Chicken Sandwhich 1 Flavor of your choice, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
More about Ribbys Wings & Ribs
Banner pic

 

Hondo's Shrimp and Fish

1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A marinated, chargrilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, hummus, and feta cheese between two pieces of pita.
More about Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ranch

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried or Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Wing Ranch
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.25
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$12.00
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Item pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri

3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with onions, lettuce, pickles and tomato on a toasted bun and grilled with your choice of Peri sauce.
More about Tribos Peri Peri

