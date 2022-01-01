Chicken sandwiches in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Ribbys Wings & Ribs
Ribbys Wings & Ribs
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville
|Ribbys Chicken Sandwich Combination Meal
|$9.99
Chicken Sandwhich 1 Flavor of your choice, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
More about Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A marinated, chargrilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, hummus, and feta cheese between two pieces of pita.
More about Wing Ranch
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ranch
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried or Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.25
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$12.00