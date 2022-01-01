Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Yo Chef What's Cooking - New

3979 Buford hwy 108, atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
YoChef chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ranch

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$9.79
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Wrap$11.00
Item pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri

3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Flatbread with grilled tenderloin, lettuce tomato and our special sauce
