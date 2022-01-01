Chili in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ranch
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville
|Chili Chz FF
|$6.75
|Chili Poppers
|$4.79
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
|BOWL Beef & Bison Chili
|$7.75
|Chili Omlette
|$11.25
|Chili Burger
|$12.00
TERIYAKI BOX
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville
|W2 Sweet Chili Sauce
|$8.00
Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli