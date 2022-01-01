Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Chimichangas
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chimichangas
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
Avg 4.3
(3131 reviews)
Chimichanga
$11.00
Chimichanga de Chocolate
$5.50
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Oaxaca
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$9.99
More about Oaxaca
