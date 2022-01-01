Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve collard greens

The Aftertaste

706 Grayson Hwy Suite 212, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Collard Greens 8oz$3.95
More about The Aftertaste
LOCAL REPUBLIC image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LOCAL REPUBLIC

139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.50
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC

