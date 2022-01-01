Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

PHO

Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
AD12 - Rama Curry Dinner$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a spicy peanut-based and coconut milk curry with steamed broccoli florets and topped with crushed peanuts.
AD15 - Green Curry Lunch$9.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
More about Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
STRANGE TACO BAR image

TACOS

STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville

225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.4 (646 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken$4.65
Rice, Curry Chicken, Onion, Cilntro
More about STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville

