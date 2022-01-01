Curry in Lawrenceville
More about Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville
|AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner
|$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
|AD12 - Rama Curry Dinner
|$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a spicy peanut-based and coconut milk curry with steamed broccoli florets and topped with crushed peanuts.
|AD15 - Green Curry Lunch
|$9.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.