Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve eel

Consumer pic

 

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EEL ROLL$6.00
More about Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
S11. Eel Roll$7.75
Baked unagi, avocado with eel sauce.
More about Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Spaghetti

Country Fried Steaks

Garlic Knots

Chilaquiles

Bruschetta

Cheese Fries

Steak Fajitas

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston