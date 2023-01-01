Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Grandma's NY Pizza & Pasta - Lawrenceville

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo$10.49
More about Grandma's NY Pizza & Pasta - Lawrenceville
Fini's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Handmade fettuccine noodles tossed in a sauce of butter, cream, parmesan cheese, black pepper and parsley. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.
Fettuccine Alfredo (Catering)$14.95
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Handmade fettuccine noodles tossed in a sauce of butter, cream, parmesan cheese, black pepper and parsley...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.
More about Fini's Pizzeria

