Fried rice in Lawrenceville

Saigon Cafe
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville
|FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
|FR1 Saigon Fried Rice
|$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
|FR2 Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.