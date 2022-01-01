Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

PHO

Saigon Cafe

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
FR2 Thai Fried Rice$13.95
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.
More about Saigon Cafe
Fried Rice image

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$7.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
More about TERIYAKI BOX

