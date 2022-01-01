Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried zucchini in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Fried Zucchini
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$7.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(566 reviews)
Fried Zucchini
$9.95
Sliced rounds of zucchini dipped in our special batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a homemade roasted red pepper aioli.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
