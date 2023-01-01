Maki in Lawrenceville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TIGER MAKI ROLL$15.00
CRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH TUNA, SALMON, SHRIMP, AVOCADO SERVED WITH EEL SAUCE.
More about Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
S5 1 Maki Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup$14.50
8 pieces of Maki Roll and four pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup$16.00
16 Pieces of Maki Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup$14.00
16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
More about Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

