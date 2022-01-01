Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve massaman curry

Consumer pic

 

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CURRY ( GREEN / RED / YELLOW/ MASSAMAN)$12.00
Item pic

PHO

Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner$19.94
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner$15.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
AD14 - Massaman Curry Lunch$14.94
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
