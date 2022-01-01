Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve pad thai

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAD THAI$11.95
More about Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
N4 Pad Thai Noodle image

PHO

Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
N4 Pad Thai Noodle$17.44
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
N4 Pad Thai Noodle$13.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
More about Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

