Pad thai in Lawrenceville

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville
|N4 Pad Thai Noodle
|$17.44
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
|N4 Pad Thai Noodle
|$13.95
