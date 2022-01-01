Penne in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve penne
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Kids Penne & Meatballs
|$6.99
|Penne Broccoli
|$13.99
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$13.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
|PENNE ALFREDO
|$10.00
|PENNE PESTO
|$10.00
|PENNE ALLA VODKA
|$12.00
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|Penne alla Vodka
|$13.95
Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.
|Kid's Penne Pasta with Marinara (or Butter)
|$5.95
Topped with parmesan cheese.
|Penne alla Vodka (Catering)
|$12.95
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.