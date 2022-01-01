Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve penne

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Penne & Meatballs$6.99
Penne Broccoli$13.99
Penne Alla Vodka$13.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Cosmo's Pizza + Social image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cosmo's Pizza + Social

144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (2131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PENNE ALFREDO$10.00
PENNE PESTO$10.00
PENNE ALLA VODKA$12.00
More about Cosmo's Pizza + Social
Item pic

PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$13.95
Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.
Kid's Penne Pasta with Marinara (or Butter)$5.95
Topped with parmesan cheese.
Penne alla Vodka (Catering)$12.95
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy sauce of pancetta, tomatoes, cream and vodka. Topped with fresh basil and shredded parmesan...All entrees that "serve 6-10" will come with 15 homemade garlic knots. All entrees that "serve 12-20" will come with 30 homemade garlic knots.
More about Fini's Pizzeria

