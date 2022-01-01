Pies in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve pies
Lolita's Bar & Grill In Lawrenceville
472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Mango Pie
|$5.00
A mango pie topped with seasonal fruit
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Large 16" Grandma's Pie
|$17.99
(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LOCAL REPUBLIC
139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
Decadent and Rich. Peanut Butter Pie on Oreo Crumble.