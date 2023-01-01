Prime ribs in Lawrenceville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STRANGE TACO BAR image

TACOS

STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville

225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.4 (646 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib$4.65
Steak, carmelized onions, horseradish sauce
More about STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PRIME RIB SANDWICH$12.50
More about The 5 Spot Cafe

