Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Prime Ribs
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve prime ribs
TACOS
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.4
(646 reviews)
Prime Rib
$4.65
Steak, carmelized onions, horseradish sauce
More about STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
PRIME RIB SANDWICH
$12.50
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville
Dumplings
Chicken Sandwiches
Boneless Wings
Tostadas
Chilaquiles
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Caesar Salad
More near Lawrenceville to explore
Duluth
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Buford
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Loganville
No reviews yet
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Dacula
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston