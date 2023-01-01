Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve pupusa

Item pic

 

Lolitas Bar and Grill

472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salvadorian Pupusas Plate LUNCH$6.50
Pupusas$3.25
Your choice of beans and cheese, cheese and spinach, or pork and cheese
Pupusas Bombs$8.00
More about Lolitas Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Ruta 52 food and more - - https://www.toasttab.com/ruta-52-food - - http://ruta52food.love/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

2505 Old Norcross Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PUPUSAS$3.59
The national dish of El Salvador, originated from the PIPIL TRIBE that used to live in what now is El Salvador. made with cornmeal filled with cheese, meat , (pork, chicharron prensado, chicken), refried beans. Accompanied by a spicy fermented cabbage slaw (curtido), and tomato salsa. “To really enjoy you must eat with your hands”
More about Ruta 52 food and more - - https://www.toasttab.com/ruta-52-food - - http://ruta52food.love/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Pudding

Pretzels

Suadero

Enchiladas

French Toast

Banana Cake

Chimichangas

Lo Mein

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston