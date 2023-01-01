Pupusa in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve pupusa
More about Lolitas Bar and Grill
Lolitas Bar and Grill
472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Salvadorian Pupusas Plate LUNCH
|$6.50
|Pupusas
|$3.25
Your choice of beans and cheese, cheese and spinach, or pork and cheese
|Pupusas Bombs
|$8.00
More about Ruta 52 food and more - - https://www.toasttab.com/ruta-52-food - - http://ruta52food.love/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
2505 Old Norcross Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|PUPUSAS
|$3.59
The national dish of El Salvador, originated from the PIPIL TRIBE that used to live in what now is El Salvador. made with cornmeal filled with cheese, meat , (pork, chicharron prensado, chicken), refried beans. Accompanied by a spicy fermented cabbage slaw (curtido), and tomato salsa. “To really enjoy you must eat with your hands”