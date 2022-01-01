Ravioli in Lawrenceville
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Baked Ravioli
|$13.99
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
|MEAT RAVIOLI
|$10.00
|MEAT RAVIOLI
|$12.00
Ravioli filled with cheese and meat + Marinara + Mozz + Parm
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|Mushroom Ravioli in a Marsala Sauce
|$15.95
We added even more fresh mushrooms to our delicious, creamy Marsala-wine sauce for this special! The creamy wine sauce, which also has Italian pancetta (bacon) and green peas, tops these savory mushroom ravioli. With freshly shredded parmesan cheese and parsley to garnish, you don’t want to miss this limited-time special!
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.95
Filled with ricotta cheese and served in our homemade marinara sauce with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.
|Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Marinara
|$5.95
Topped with parmesan cheese.