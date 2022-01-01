Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve ravioli

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ravioli$13.99
Fried Ravioli$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cosmo's Pizza + Social

144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (2131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEAT RAVIOLI$10.00
MEAT RAVIOLI$12.00
Ravioli filled with cheese and meat + Marinara + Mozz + Parm
PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Ravioli in a Marsala Sauce$15.95
We added even more fresh mushrooms to our delicious, creamy Marsala-wine sauce for this special! The creamy wine sauce, which also has Italian pancetta (bacon) and green peas, tops these savory mushroom ravioli. With freshly shredded parmesan cheese and parsley to garnish, you don’t want to miss this limited-time special!
Cheese Ravioli$12.95
Filled with ricotta cheese and served in our homemade marinara sauce with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. All pasta dishes are served with two complimentary garlic knots.
Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Marinara$5.95
Topped with parmesan cheese.
