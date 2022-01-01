Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Reuben
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve reuben
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LOCAL REPUBLIC
139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.2
(1359 reviews)
LR Pastrami Reuben
$15.00
Smoked Pastrami, House Pickled Cabbage, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese + Marble Rye
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Reuben
$11.25
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
