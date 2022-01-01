Salmon in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Yo Chef What's Cooking - New
Yo Chef What's Cooking - New
3979 Buford hwy 108, atlanta
|Salmon Wrap
|$17.00
Grilled salmon with lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce
|Salmon Sliders
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce
|Salmon
|$10.00
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LOCAL REPUBLIC
139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville
|Salmon
|$22.00
Pan-seared Salmon, Coconut Curry, Green Beans, Apple Fennel Slaw + EVOO
More about Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
|Half Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$14.00
Half order of grilled salmon, grilled peppers and cilantro-lime rice.
(Vegetables subsititued for rice in photo).
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash with naan/flatbread.
More about TERIYAKI BOX
TERIYAKI BOX
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville
|*Salmon Nigiri
|$1.50
|S12. *Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.00
Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
|G5 Salmon
|$10.00
Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.