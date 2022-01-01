Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Yo Chef What's Cooking - New

3979 Buford hwy 108, atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Wrap$17.00
Grilled salmon with lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce
Salmon Sliders$17.00
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce
Salmon$10.00
More about Yo Chef What's Cooking - New
Oaxaca image

 

Oaxaca

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Salmon$17.99
More about Oaxaca
LOCAL REPUBLIC image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LOCAL REPUBLIC

139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$22.00
Pan-seared Salmon, Coconut Curry, Green Beans, Apple Fennel Slaw + EVOO
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC
Item pic

 

Hondo's Shrimp and Fish

1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Grilled Salmon Dinner$14.00
Half order of grilled salmon, grilled peppers and cilantro-lime rice.
(Vegetables subsititued for rice in photo).
Grilled Salmon Dinner$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash with naan/flatbread.
More about Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$16.00
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Item pic

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Salmon Nigiri$1.50
S12. *Spicy Salmon Roll$6.00
Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
G5 Salmon$10.00
Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
More about TERIYAKI BOX

