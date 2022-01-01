Tacos in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

GRILL

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crazy Taco$8.50
Side Taco$2.00
Mex Shrimp Taco$3.65
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Oaxaca image

 

Oaxaca

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHORIZO TACO$2.50
Suadero Taco$4.50
ASADA/STEAK TACO$3.50
More about Oaxaca

