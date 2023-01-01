Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Tamales
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tamales
2 Spicy Burritos
960 Pleasant Hill Rd., Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Tamale rojo
$2.75
Tamale verde
$2.75
More about 2 Spicy Burritos
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
Avg 4.3
(3131 reviews)
Tamale
$3.75
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
