Thai fried rice in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THAI FRIED RICE$11.95
THAI BASIL FRIED RICE$9.95
Fried rice with green bell, red bell, white onion, basil leaves with Thai basil sauce .
More about Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
Item pic

PHO

Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
FR2 Thai Fried Rice$13.95
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.
More about Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville

