Thai fried rice in Lawrenceville

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$11.95
|THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
|$9.95
Fried rice with green bell, red bell, white onion, basil leaves with Thai basil sauce .
PHO
Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville
|FR2 Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.