Tiramisu in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Tiramisu
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tiramisu
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$6.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(566 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.95
Layers of espresso-and-rum soaked ladyfingers, sweetened marscapone, and cocoa powder.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
