Tomato soup in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve tomato soup

Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$5.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville
PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Soup (Limited Time!)$7.95
A rustic Italian version of the classic tomato soup, with hints of cream and basil and topped with parmesan. Perfect comfort food for this cold weather!
For an extra special treat, consider adding some crusty bread to dip.
An especially good choice would be to add Cheesy Bread: our homemade bread slices, coated in garlicky butter, and then topped with mozzarella cheese. Fresh out of the oven, these would be an open-faced version of your favorite grilled cheese sandwich!
More about Fini's Pizzeria

