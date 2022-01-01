Tomato soup in Lawrenceville

A rustic Italian version of the classic tomato soup, with hints of cream and basil and topped with parmesan. Perfect comfort food for this cold weather!

For an extra special treat, consider adding some crusty bread to dip.

An especially good choice would be to add Cheesy Bread: our homemade bread slices, coated in garlicky butter, and then topped with mozzarella cheese. Fresh out of the oven, these would be an open-faced version of your favorite grilled cheese sandwich!

