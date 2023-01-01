Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Consumer pic

 

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

198 Scenic Highway, LAWRENCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Plate, 3 Sides, Roll$13.99
More about Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
Item pic

 

Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
S7. Veggie Roll$5.00
Avocado, seasoned carrots and seaweed salad
More about Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Flautas

Tacos

Lasagna

Fritters

Veggie Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Spaghetti

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston