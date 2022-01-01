Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar

606 13th St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Pasta Salad$14.50
More about Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Alfonso's Pizza image

 

Alfonso's Pizza

609 12th Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, buffalo sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, black olives, shredded parmesan
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato
More about Alfonso's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Crispy Chicken

Italian Subs

Garlic Cheese Bread

Stromboli

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Bread

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston