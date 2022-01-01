Chicken salad in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
606 13th St, Lawrenceville
|Crispy Chicken Pasta Salad
|$14.50
More about Alfonso's Pizza
Alfonso's Pizza
609 12th Street, Lawrenceville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, buffalo sauce
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, black olives, shredded parmesan
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato