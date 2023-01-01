Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve french fries

Alfonso's Pizza image

 

Alfonso's Pizza

609 12th Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Alfonso's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Off the Square -

810 12th Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.95
More about Off the Square -

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Garlic Bread

Stromboli

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Sullivan

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vincennes

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston