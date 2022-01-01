Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Grilled Chicken
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
606 13th St, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(512 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Alfonso's Pizza
609 12th Street, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, black olives, shredded parmesan
More about Alfonso's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville
Italian Subs
Stromboli
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Fried Chicken Salad
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic Bread
Chicken Salad
More near Lawrenceville to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston