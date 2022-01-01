Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar

606 13th St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Alfonso's Pizza image

 

Alfonso's Pizza

609 12th Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, black olives, shredded parmesan
More about Alfonso's Pizza

