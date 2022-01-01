Go
Lawson's Bar and Grill

535 North 7th Street

Popular Items

Dr.Pepper$1.75
8 Piece Chicken$10.99
Eggs$1.00
Boneless Wings$1.00
Get them Hot or Mild, for $1 per wing
Tater Wedges$5.00
French Toast
1 Piece, Leg$1.50
12 Piece Chicken$15.99
Salmon Patties$6.99
Homemade pan-fried Salmon Patties served up with 2 sides and a roll
Breakfast Special$5.99
Eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, fried taters or hashbrown, biscuit or toast. Comes with gravy
Location

Cannelton IN

Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

