Brisket in Lawton
Lawton restaurants that serve brisket
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
|Brisket Frito Pie
|$11.70
Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.
|BBQ Brisket Pimento
|$12.00
24- Hour Pepper Brisket, pickles, house made pimento cheese, crispy tobacco fried onion strings and a drizzle of bbq sauce served on a buttery Brioche bun
|24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
|$13.45
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
More about Firo Fire Kissed Pizza
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza
3902 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton
|Roman Hot Honey Brisket Pizza
|$11.49
Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Cream Cheese Base, Smoked Beef Brisket, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Red Onions, and Hot Honey
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton
|Brisket Frito Pie
|$11.70
Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.
|24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
|$13.45
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
|The Real Deal Nacho Brisket
|$13.25
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa