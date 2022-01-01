Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lawton

Go
Lawton restaurants
Toast

Lawton restaurants that serve cake

Silver Spoon image

 

The Silver Spoon

529 SW C Avenue, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.29
Death by Chocolate Cake$6.29
Pecan Pie Cake$5.29
More about The Silver Spoon
No Name Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

No Name Pizza

7615 NW Cache Rd, Lawton

Avg 4.6 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$2.99
Iced Lemon Cake$2.99
More about No Name Pizza
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)

1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake$8.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)

5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummingbird Cake$8.50
Spiced Banana Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Icing and Pecans
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake$8.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawton

Sliders

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Patty Melts

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lawton to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denison

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston