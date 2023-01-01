Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fajitas in
Lawton
/
Lawton
/
Chicken Fajitas
Lawton restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
The Silver Spoon
529 SW C Avenue, Lawton
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Cheese Fries
$11.00
More about The Silver Spoon
Panchitos
207 sw sheridan, Lawton
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajitas
$15.99
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
More about Panchitos
