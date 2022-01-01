Chicken sandwiches in Lawton
Lawton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
|Blanco Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Your choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved red onion, fried onion strings, with a drizzle of white BBQ sauce served on a Brioche Bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttery toasted Sourdough, mayo, lettuce, Swiss cheese, grilled chicken, pico de Gallo, and ranch dressing
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton
|Blanco Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Your choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved red onion, fried onion strings, with a drizzle of white BBQ sauce served on a Brioche Bun