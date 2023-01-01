Fajitas in Lawton
Lawton restaurants that serve fajitas
The Silver Spoon
529 SW C Avenue, Lawton
|Steak Fajita Cheese Fries
|$12.00
|Chicken Fajita Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Panchitos
207 sw sheridan, Lawton
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$13.99
One quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or chorizo, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo