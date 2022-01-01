Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Lawton

Lawton restaurants
Lawton restaurants that serve fish tacos

Cabo Taco image

 

Cabo Taco

7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B, Lawton

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.99
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)

1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)

5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
