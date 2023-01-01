Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Lawton

Lawton restaurants
Lawton restaurants that serve sopapilla

Cabo Taco image

 

Cabo Taco

7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B, Lawton

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapilla$1.99
More about Cabo Taco
Consumer pic

 

Panchitos - panchitos

207 sw sheridan, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapillas$3.50
Fried flour tortilla chips smothered in warm butter, honey, cinnamon and sugar
More about Panchitos - panchitos

