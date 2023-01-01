Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Lawton
/
Lawton
/
Sopapilla
Lawton restaurants that serve sopapilla
Cabo Taco
7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B, Lawton
Avg 4.9
(63 reviews)
Sopapilla
$1.99
More about Cabo Taco
Panchitos - panchitos
207 sw sheridan, Lawton
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$3.50
Fried flour tortilla chips smothered in warm butter, honey, cinnamon and sugar
More about Panchitos - panchitos
