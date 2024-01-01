Go
Main picView gallery

LAXAE - AC - Flora Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Open today 3:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2130 East Maple Avenue

El Segundo, CA 90245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

2130 East Maple Avenue, El Segundo CA 90245

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar + Kitchen - LAX
orange starNo Reviews
199 Continental Blvd El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Proud Bird
orange starNo Reviews
11022 Aviation Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Sepulveda Boulevard El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
1 - PS LAX - 6871 West Imperial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6871 west imperial hwy Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Segundo

Nomad Eatery
orange star4.6 • 136
2041 Rosecrans Ave El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near El Segundo

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LAXAE - AC - Flora Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston