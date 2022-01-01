Go
Toast

Layla

St. Louis' breakfast & burger joint!

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130

Popular Items

The Standard$12.00
6oz beef burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sumac onions & pickles on a potato bun
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Fries$3.50
Bacon$3.50
Jane Says$12.00
Vegetarian red lentil burger, provolone, smokey mango sauce, flash fried kale, tomato & sumac onions on a potato bun
Pancakes$9.50
Choice of chocolate chips or blueberries
Straight Edge$10.50
Falafel, red pepper hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado spread, cucumber, hot cherry peppers, & maple tahini dressing
Triple Royale$15.00
Three 4 oz beef patties, cheddar, onions, pickles, apricot ketchup & 33 sauce on sesame seed bun
Greek Shawarma$13.00
Gyro, Mediterranean pico, feta, tzatziki on pita
Patti Smith$14.00
Two 4oz beef patties, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack, caramelized onions, sweet red pepper relish & chipotle mayo on sourdough
Location

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130

Webster Groves MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
