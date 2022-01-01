Go
Underground, beneath our award-winning restaurants, lives our studio, our lab for experimentation, where we conjure the magic of spirits and the essence of the culture that brings us all together.

603 Mattison Ave

Popular Items

Steak - Skirt (2lb)$30.00
Lemons (4)$3.00
Barrio Salsa (Pint)$6.00
Shrimp - (2lb)$20.00
Peeled & Deveined, 21/25, Tail-On
Barrio Crema with Scallion (Pint)$7.00
Barrio Tortilla Chips$2.00
Lime (4)$3.00
Flour Tortillas - 6" (12)$6.00
Classic Margarita$23.00
The best, the freshest, the ONLY Margarita you should be drinking!

*Ingredients: Tequila, Organic Raw Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, (Serves 2 / 16oz Bottle / ABV: 14.5 %)
Barrio Guacamole (Pint)$12.00
Location

603 Mattison Ave

Asbury Park NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
