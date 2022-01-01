Layton restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Stop
323 E Gentile St, Layton
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$4.69
Meal includes fries and small drink.
|Bacon Cheese
|$5.99
1/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$4.69
Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
641 Olsen Plaza, Layton
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Scrambled!
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton
|Popular items
|Double Trouble
|$9.95
Double the eggs and double the bacon, smoked sausage link or thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.
|Huevos Con Chile Verde
|$8.65
Fresh hash browns topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Chile Verde and two eggs any way you like them. Served with small scone or slice of toast.
|Cakesss Breakfast
|$8.95
Two house buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham.
Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON
1600 Woodland Park Dr, Layton