Layton restaurants you'll love

Layton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Layton

Layton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Layton restaurants

Burger Stop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Stop

323 E Gentile St, Layton

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$4.69
Meal includes fries and small drink.
Bacon Cheese$5.99
1/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo
Kids Cheeseburger$4.69
Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.
More about Burger Stop
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

641 Olsen Plaza, Layton

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Scrambled! image

 

Scrambled!

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Trouble$9.95
Double the eggs and double the bacon, smoked sausage link or thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.
Huevos Con Chile Verde$8.65
Fresh hash browns topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Chile Verde and two eggs any way you like them. Served with small scone or slice of toast.
Cakesss Breakfast$8.95
Two house buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham.
More about Scrambled!
017 Pizza Pie Cafe image

 

017 Pizza Pie Cafe

1938 Woodland Park Drive, Layton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 017 Pizza Pie Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON

1600 Woodland Park Dr, Layton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON

