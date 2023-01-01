Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Layton

Layton restaurants
Layton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Stop

323 E Gentile St, Layton

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.69
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Burger Stop
Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Zesty breaded chicken served on a brioche bun topped with ghost pepper cheese, red onion, roma tomato, green leaf lettuce, bacon, and aioli. Served with Cajun potatoes, kettle chips or hash browns.
More about Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch

