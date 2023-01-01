Chicken sandwiches in Layton
Layton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Burger Stop
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Stop
323 E Gentile St, Layton
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.69
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Zesty breaded chicken served on a brioche bun topped with ghost pepper cheese, red onion, roma tomato, green leaf lettuce, bacon, and aioli. Served with Cajun potatoes, kettle chips or hash browns.