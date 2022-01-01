Nachos in Layton
Layton restaurants that serve nachos
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
641 Olsen Plaza, Layton
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Ultimate Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.