Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Layton

Go
Layton restaurants
Toast

Layton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Burger Stop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Stop

323 E Gentile St, Layton

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak & Cheese$9.29
Steak, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Grilled Onions & Mayo on Hoagie Roll
More about Burger Stop
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

641 Olsen Plaza, Layton

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Scrambled! image

 

Scrambled!

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
Grilled sirloin, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and swiss cheese all inside a fresh hoagie bun. Served with Cajun potatoes, hash browns or kettle cooked chips.
More about Scrambled!

Browse other tasty dishes in Layton

Mushroom Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Layton to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston