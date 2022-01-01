Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Thank you and come again!
40 Orange Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Orange Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe on Temple
Come in and enjoy! Takeout and Dine-In always available!
Jazzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!