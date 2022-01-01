Go
Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street • $

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Chili Garlic Naan$4.00
Flat bread stuffed with chilies, garlic, and amul cheese
Pulav$3.00
Lal Maas$18.00
Lamb meat, red chili sauce,garlic, coriander, garam masala
Mango Lassi$4.00
Samosa$6.00
Amchur potatoes and green peas in hand rolled pastry
Korma
Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce
Saag
Gassi
Naan$3.00
Unleavened flat bread
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

40 Orange Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

