Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1319 22nd Street
Denver, CO 80205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1319 22nd Street, Denver CO 80205
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Park Burger
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!
Gerard's Pool Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Cherry Cricket
Come on in and enjoy!
10 Barrel Brewing
Two levels and 24 craft brews on tap, plus a full kitchen- no food trucks here!
Kid-friendly with food and beer available for dine-in or take out. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Door Dash.