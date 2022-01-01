Go
Banner pic

Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1319 22nd Street

Denver, CO 80205

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

N5. Steak Quesadilla
N15. Milk Caramel & Chocolate
N1. Ground Beef
N12. Spinach & Cheese
N10. Ham & Cheese
Chimichurri Sauce 1 oz
N6. BBQ Chicken
N2. Spicy Ground Beef
N7. Spicy Chicken
N11. Fresh Mushrooms
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1319 22nd Street, Denver CO 80205

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Gerard's Pool Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cherry Cricket

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

10 Barrel Brewing

No reviews yet

Two levels and 24 craft brews on tap, plus a full kitchen- no food trucks here!
Kid-friendly with food and beer available for dine-in or take out. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Door Dash.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston