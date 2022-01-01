Go
Toast

Lazo Empanadas Junction Food & Drink (Location 4)

Lazo empanadas are traditional Argentinian pockets of perfection stuffed with mouthwatering, farm-fresh fillings, nestled in flaky dough, & baked with love!

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

11 Fresh Mushrooms
12 Spinach & Cheese
2 Spicy Ground Beef
6 BBQ Chicken
$ Chimichurri (1oz)$0.50
5 Steak Quesadilla
1 Ground Beef
$ Green Avocado (1oz)$0.50
7 Spicy Chicken
10 Ham & Cheese
See full menu

Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Locally roasted craft coffee & tea.

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Taco Sabe

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Chef Soon Choi is bringing many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu features small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

We believe in food that feeds the soul. Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese features beautifully cured meats & fine cheeses - thoughtfully chosen; sourced local as well as international to create boards and sandwiches crafted to perfection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston