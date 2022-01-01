Lazy Betty
Live Unhurried
*If you have any technical issues ordering online please email carlgilbert@lazybettyatl.com or Call 770-820-9600
1530 Dekalb Ave NE • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1530 Dekalb Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Radial Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Hattie B's Hot Chicken - Atlanta
***ATLANTA / L5P*** Order your favorites (for takeout only, please) and skip the line! We'll send you a text message as soon as your order is ready. Drinks are self serve at pick up, y’all! Please help yourself.
Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Come in and enjoy!