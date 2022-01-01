Go
1530 Dekalb Ave NE • $$$$

Dessert Combo$18.00
2 of each: Blondies, Chocolate Chip cookies, White Chocolate & Pecan cookies
Cake Roulade$20.00
6" Cake Roulade, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Apple Buttercream
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, Fennel, Feta, & Citrus Vinaigrette
Bo Ssam Pork$48.00
Sorghum Glazed Pork Shoulder, Lettuce Wraps, Asian Rice Pilaf, Homemade pickles
Meal for 2 - Pork$48.00
Bacon Crusted Pork Loin, Apple-Mushroom Dressing, Braised Collard Greens, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Madeira Pork Jus
Sweet Potato & Avocado Salad$28.00
Roasted Sweet Potato and Avocado Salad, Crispy Quinoa and Almonds, Lime Vinaigrette
Stuffed & Roasted Chicken$39.00
Stuffed and Roasted Chicken, Roasted Carrots, Creamy Potato Puree, Natural Chicken Jus
Valentines Day Chocolates (Variety of 6)$25.00
**This is a PRE-ORDER ITEM for Valentines WEEK. Chef Carelys needs 48 hours advanced notice to make the chocolates. These chocolates are available for Pick-Up any time during that week**
1oz Lazy Betty Reserve$110.00
Served with creme fraiche and scallion pancakes
5 Course Tasting Menu$95.00
Famous Lazy Betty Biscuits with seasonal Butter
1st Course - Duck Live Mousse
2nd Course - Celery Root Tortellini
3rd Course - Georgia Shrimp Causa
4th Course - Dry Aged Duck
5th Course - Rose Water Panna Cotta
Petit Fours
1530 Dekalb Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
