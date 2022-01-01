Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill
Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
267 Runaway Dr.
Climax Springs, MO 65324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
267 Runaway Dr., Climax Springs MO 65324
Nearby restaurants
Captain Ron's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Stewart's - On the Water
Come in and enjoy!
Ozark Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Shakers at Millstone
Family owned and operated barbecue restaurant on the Lake of the Ozarks at Millstone Marina. Located at the 6.5 mm by water or 18086 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO by land. Although BBQ is the main attraction, we will also be serving pizza, pasta, subs, and more to please the entire family! Soft serve ice cream or a skillet cookie for dessert will round out your family meal! Full service bar with beers on tap or in cans available to quench your thirst on those hot summer days! Be sure to stop by and fill your belly before or after your long day at the Lake!