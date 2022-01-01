Go
Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill image

Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

267 Runaway Dr.

Climax Springs, MO 65324

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$11.00
Breaded & deep fried chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce
Steak Dinner$17.00
Sirloin cut cooked to your liking. Served with Baked Potato, Vegetable, and a side salad
12" High On The Hog$18.00
Pepperoni, Cadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon with mozzeralla cheese & marinara sauce.
Cheese Cheeseburger$8.00
1/2lb all beef served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Your choice of 1 side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce & Tomato on a toasted bun
Steak & Chicken Nachos$14.00
Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned steak & chicken, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno
Hamburger$7.50
1/2lb all beef served with lettuce, tomatoe, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Your choice of 1 side
Wings 12 Piece Bone In$12.00
Bone In deep fried chicken wings in your choice of sauce
Mac n Cheese Jalapeno Bites$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese filled totrilla with grilled chicken
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

267 Runaway Dr., Climax Springs MO 65324

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Captain Ron's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stewart's - On the Water

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ozark Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shakers at Millstone

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated barbecue restaurant on the Lake of the Ozarks at Millstone Marina. Located at the 6.5 mm by water or 18086 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO by land. Although BBQ is the main attraction, we will also be serving pizza, pasta, subs, and more to please the entire family! Soft serve ice cream or a skillet cookie for dessert will round out your family meal! Full service bar with beers on tap or in cans available to quench your thirst on those hot summer days! Be sure to stop by and fill your belly before or after your long day at the Lake!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston