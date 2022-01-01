Go
Toast

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill

Come! Sit! Stay!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4801 Thompson pkwy • $$

Avg 3.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban (GFO)$14.05
mojo pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, kosher pickles, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, cuban bread, pressed in panini
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
405 pile up (GFO)$13.25
smoked sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served on kaiser bun
Brown Derby (GF)$13.15
mixed greens, pulled smoked chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, goat cheese, avocado, served with house made bleu cheese dressing
Poutine$10.95
Crisp Brussel Sprouts (GF)$9.95
sprouts dressed in a miso maple butter with house smoked pork belly, shallots, and roasted garlic dipping sauce
Balsamic Chicken (GFO)$13.49
balsamic glazed grilled chicken thigh, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, pesto mayo, served on kaiser bun
Add on Side Salad (GF)$4.00
heirloom tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, cucumbers, choice of dressing
Cajun Alfredo Pasta$15.65
penne pasta in a creamy cajun style Alfredo, pulled chicken, andouille sausage, peas, tomatoes and toast
BAAT Burger (GFO)$14.45
bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic
mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4801 Thompson pkwy

Johnstown CO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bent Fork the Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our locally owned and operated coffee shop! We offer a high quality coffee product from locally roasted coffee beans as well as food and pastry items made in house daily!

Inta Juice Loveland MV

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston